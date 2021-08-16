CAMDEN COUNTY − A Columbia man faces multiple charges out of Miller and Camden counties following a vehicle chase Saturday afternoon.
Kenneth Rybolt, 26, was arrested by authorities and is currently being held in the Miller County Jail. He is charged with the following out of Miller County:
- First degree assault or attempt – serious physical injury
- Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing and creating a substantial risk or serious injury/death
Camden County charges include:
- First degree assault or attempt – serious physical injury
- Two charges of tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree
- Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing and creating a substantial risk or serious injury/death
- Escaping or attempting to escape from custody while under arrest for a felony
- Careless and imprudent driving involving an accident
- Burglary in the second degree
- Tampering with an airplane/motorboat in the first degree
- Property damage in the second degree
The City of Lake Ozark posted on Facebook Saturday, outlining the events that occurred.
According to the post, Lake Ozark Police responded to a call of shoplifting at the Kohl's in Eagles' Landing. An employee of Kohl's said he was getting off work and was being followed by Rybolt into the Marcus Theatre parking lot. Officers arrived and blocked the suspect in his car, which had been reported stolen out of Columbia last week.
Rybolt then hit one of the LOPD cars and drove off, the post said. A pursuit began on Bagnell Dam Boulevard, where Rybolt hit another vehicle head-on in traffic. Rybolt left the scene. He drove straight off a roadway, down an incline and then went off the first layer of a cliff above the Route MM Highway. The post says his vehicle stopped short just before going off the cliff onto Route MM.
Rybolt then fled the car, ran to the MM stoplight and attempted to carjack a vehicle at the light. He was then apprehended by a LOPD officer and a Miller County deputy.
Rybolt was handcuffed behind his back and was shackled around his ankles. He was placed in the back of a LOPD car, but then somehow, Rybolt was able to get his hands from behind his back, broke the cage partition and climbed into the driver's seat of the patrol car. Rybolt then took off with the LOPD car over the toll bridge, the post said. The officials lost sight of him.
Camden County officials then received a call from a Porto Cima resident. The resident claimed the LOPD car crashed and Rybolt attempted to steal their car. Rybolt also broke into an empty home in the neighborhood, stole a key for a personal boat and attempted to steal the boat, the post said.
The Missouri State Water Patrol then pulled up. Rybolt jumped into the water and tried to hide under a dock, the post says. A LOPD officer then jumped into the water and re-apprehended Rybolt, who was still cuffed and shackled.
“Thankfully, no one was injured in this entire incident. We have two cars with damage,” LOPD Chief Gary Launderville said in the post.
The stolen car from Columbia was totaled and full of property that was "probably stolen," the post said.
The car that was hit head-on has extensive damage. The occupants were checked out by medics and then released.
The post says the Columbia Police Department was contacted and is familiar with the suspect.