COLUMBIA - A Columbia man facing charges for alleged child sex crimes is in the Cook County jail in Chicago awaiting extradition.
James Bennett, 47, was booked into jail on Monday and is being held on no bond.
On April 28, prosecutors in Boone County charged Bennett with two counts of statutory sodomy, two counts of child molestation and three counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 years of age.
Court documents said the incidents happened over a period of more than a year and half, from January 2014 to September 2015. According to the probable cause statement, while no physical abuse charges have been filed at this point, Bennett allegedly caused injuries to the victims including bruises and burn marks.
There's no information on when Bennett might be extradited back to Boone County.