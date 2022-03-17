COLUMBIA − A man arrested in June 2020 was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action Wednesday.
David E. Myers, was arrested in 2020 in connection to an incident that left Anthony G. Lockwood dead.
According to online court records, a jury found Myers guilty on Wednesday.
Deputies arrived at the scene on W. Sycamore Hills Road shortly before 7 p.m. on June 13, 2020, according to court documents.
They found Lockwood unresponsive in the middle of the road, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. He was transported by ambulance to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to court documents, a witness said they saw Myers hitting Lockwood with a stick. The two were fighting before the incident, the witness told Boone County Sheriff's deputies.
Myers will be sentenced on April 22, according to online court records.