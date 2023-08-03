BOONE COUNTY − A Boone County jury found a Columbia man guilty of a May 2020 murder earlier this week.
Bobby Dawson, 42, was found guilty of the first-degree murder of 36-year-old Rod Jamal Jones. Dawson was also found guilty of armed criminal action.
Dawson will be sentenced on Sept. 15, according to online court records.
Jones was shot in the 2700 block of Quail Drive on May 25, 2020. He was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken off life support two days later, according to police.
Dawson was arrested in Kansas City a month after the shooting.
Police also arrested Robert Junior Johnson in connection to the shooting. He is charged with two felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 14.
Dawson has been held without bond at the Boone County Jail since his arrest.