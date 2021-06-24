Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN CENTRAL MISSOURI BOONE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF COLUMBIA.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Illinois, including the following areas, Adams IL, Brown IL, Calhoun IL, Greene IL, Jersey IL, Macoupin IL, Madison IL, Montgomery IL and Pike IL. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Audrain MO, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Cole MO, Franklin MO, Gasconade MO, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Lincoln MO, Marion MO, Moniteau MO, Monroe MO, Montgomery MO, Osage MO, Pike MO, Ralls MO, Saint Charles MO, Saint Louis City MO, Saint Louis MO, Shelby MO and Warren MO. * Through Saturday morning. * Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected today through Friday morning. Flash flooding will be possible as storms producing heavy rainfall move repeatedly over the same location. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&