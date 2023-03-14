A Columbia man was charged in a four-count indictment by a federal grand jury Yuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
Walter Antwine Moore, 42, was previously arrested in St. Joseph with meth and an illegal firearm in his possession, according to a news release. He was arrested again in Kansas City with about 2,300 fentanyl pills, the release said.
Moore has been detained in federal custody without bond since this arrest.
The indictment charges Moore with the intent to distribute meth and fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, Moore was detained by law enforcement officers in St. Joseph on Jan. 7. Police officers were dispatched to a convenience store to investigate reports of a man who reportedly stole a bag of chips and was trying to sell drugs.
Officers searched his vehicle and allegedly found a bag that contained numerous clear plastic baggies with meth. Officers also found a loaded handgun in the car.
The affidavit also states law enforcement officers contacted Moore when he arrived at a train station in Kansas City on Feb. 10.
Moore was reportedly "confrontational" with the detective who approached him and attempted to flee on foot. He was tackled by the detective and detained.
Officers found a bundle wrapped in clear cellophane on the floor close to where Moore was detained. According to the affidavit, it contained approximately 2,300 fentanyl pills.
Moore had two previous felony convictions for robbery, forgery, possession of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm.