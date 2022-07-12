COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday for possessing fentanyl that authorities say he intended to distribute.
Michael E. Hunt, Jr., 41, is charged with possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute after a grand jury returned the indictment.
On June 12, law enforcement pulled Hunt over on Highway 5 for a moving violation. They then were made aware of Hunt's potential plans to transport fentanyl from Columbia to Springfield, according to a press release.
A police service dog sensed Hunt's vehicle contained drugs and alerted the officer. Hunt then locked the vehicle and became non-compliant with the officer's demands to hand over his car keys, according to a press release. His vehicle was then unlocked later by a tow company.
A black gym bag was found and contained approximately 300 grams of fentanyl, which is consistent with distribution and not personal use, according to the release.
Hunt's indictment Tuesday replaces the federal crime complaint that was filed on June 13, a day after Hunt's car was searched.
The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron A. Beaver. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Laclede County Sheriff's Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Springfield Police Department.