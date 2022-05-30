COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was seriously injured after a crash in Boone County early Monday morning.
A highway patrol crash report stated that Brent A. Moeller, 41, was traveling westbound of Route Y on Route 22 around 7:18 a.m.
He crossed the center line and drove off of the left side of the road way into an embankment, according to the report. His car then traveled across two different farm fields and broke through two tree lines before it came to a stop.
Moeller was seriously injured and was taken to Boone Health by ambulance.
According to the report, the vehicle was totaled. He was wearing a seatbelt.