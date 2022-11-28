COLUMBIA - Frank White has been homeless for almost three years. He says that that the cold weather is the toughest part.
"The hardest part is that it's winter now," White said. "Some people don't have coats. The people that I know don't have money and they've been freezing living out here."
After 14 years of moving locations each year, Room at the Inn opened its doors to its new location on Monday.
The organization's president, Debby Graham, said they have partnered with the city to provide a centralized location at 1509 Ashley Street.
"It'll be the first time ever we're able to stay at one place and have enough room to do one shelter to accommodate up to 60 guests," Graham said.
Graham said guests can expect cots with partitions, so they can have their own space, food and coffee.
"The basics aren't changing," Graham said. "The location and the permanence of the location is the biggest and best change for the season."
She said guests are served sandwiches in the evening and cereal or oatmeal for breakfast, along with a sack lunch to go.
"I think some folks are kind of surprised to know how much we do during the course of a 24-hour period," Graham said.
The city has rerouted the Go COMO orange bus line to travel past the Ashley Street building. The new bus route took effect Monday.
John Trapp, operations manager at the Room at the Inn, said the bus will take people from Loaves and Fish soup kitchen to the shelter.
"The bus will be stopping there and then bringing guests directly here every evening, five days a week," Trapp said.
Trapp said he appreciates the city's help and that buying the organization a permanent location helps meet their goal.
"Our goal is to keep people alive until spring. We're not trying to fix them. We're not trying to save them. We're simply trying to keep them alive," Trapp said. "We count our success by everybody having their toes come spring."
Sydney Olsen, the city of Columbia's public information officer, said depending on people's reaction to the new location, the building may be used again in the future.
"In future years, if we find that that is something that's needed still for Room at the Inn and for them to have a single location, we'll definitely have those discussions with them," Olsen said. "We'd be happy to provide those resources if needed."
White said he's thankful for all the supporters providing a shelter for people like him.
"This is helping us get out of the street and possibly get a job," White said. "This is another chance that we got."
Additional times and locations for Columbia's winter shelters can be found here.