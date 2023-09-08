LAFAYETTE COUNTY — A Columbia man died after a crash in Lafayette County Thursday afternoon, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).
The incident occurred around 3:26 p.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 70 at the 31.4 mile marker.
Michael Kniest, 45, was driving a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound and changed lanes. While switching lanes, the motorcycle struck the trailer of a 2023 Freightliner Cascadia, causing Kniest to be thrown off his bike.
Kniest was transported by SNI Valley EMS to Counterpoint Medical Center before being pronounced dead. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, who was wearing a seatbelt, faced minor injuries, the report said.