MACON COUNTY- A Columbia man was killed in a single car crash on Tuesday afternoon around 12:38 p.m. while traveling south on Highway 63, near Excello.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, John W. Linder, 62, was the occupant of a 2013 Ford F650 Box Truck.
The truck began sliding on an ice covered roadway and slid off the east side. The vehicle overturned and came to a rest on its top, facing northeast.
Linder was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, Nicholas B. Evans, 41, of Columbia, faced serious injuries and was transported to University Hospital.
Neither occupants were wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
MSHP was assisted by the Macon County rescue and the Macon County ambulance