COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was killed Saturday evening after he was ejected from his motorcycle in a crash on West Broadway, according to the Columbia Police Department.
According to CPD's initial investigation, Walker D. Davis, 18, and another motorcycle were driving west on West Broadway near Yorkshire Drive when a hatchback reportedly driven by Columbia resident Elizabeth D. Lopez, 23, pulled out in front of them.
Davis was thrown from his motorcycle, and the other motorcycle's driver and passenger were also ejected in the collision. The hatchback reportedly made a U-turn and reentered the parking lot of Kelly's Ridge Apartments, where it had initially pulled out from, CPD said.
The motorcycle drivers and passenger were taken to the hospital, and Davis died shortly after arrival, CPD said.
CPD said they located the hatchback shortly after the crash but the driver had reportedly fled, and they arrested Lopez Sunday as the suspected driver.
Police said they arrested Lopez on requested charges of one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of another and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in physical injury to another. She was taken to the Boone County Jail, CPD said.
CPD did not release the names of the driver or passenger of the other motorcycle, and their condition is unknown.
CPD said it will continue investigating the crash.