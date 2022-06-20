MILLER COUNTY - A Columbia man was seriously injured after rear-ending another vehicle on Saturday, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Around 10:59 p.m., 47-year-old Jeremiah Adams was driving westbound on US 54 just south of Route AA on a 2007 Lifan Industry moped. Just ahead of him, 34-year-old William Turpin from Kaiser, was traveling in the same direction in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado.
As Turpin drove over a hill, Adams' vision of the truck was obstructed by the hill crest and inadequate lighting on his moped, the report stated.
After cresting the hill, Turpin began to slow down and his vehicle started skidding. Adams' then collided with the rear end of Turpin's truck, sending Adam's toward the right side of the roadway and throwing him from his moped.
Adams was not wearing a helmet, and he sustained serious injuries, the report said. He was transported to University Hospital by MU air.
Turpin was not injured, and his vehicle sustained minor damages. Adams' moped was totaled.