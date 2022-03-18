JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man and a Moberly woman were indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday for their involvement in multiple robberies across Missouri.
Drake Adam Stockton-Kenney, 30, and Mary Catherine Sumpter, 28, were charged in an eight-count indictment returned under seal on Wednesday, March 16, by a federal grand jury in Jefferson City.
The indictment was made public on Friday morning following Sumpter’s arrest.
According to a press release, the two were indicted for their roles in a conspiracy to commit armed robbery at four businesses and two banks in six different cities.
The federal indictment alleges that Stockton-Kenney and Sumpter participated in an armed robbery conspiracy from Feb. 11 to Aug. 10, 2021.
Over the course of the seven month period, the pair allegedly stole at gunpoint:
- $3,334 from Check into Cash in Moberly, on April 17, 2021
- $297 from World Finance in Mexico on May 4, 2021
- $670 from Advance America in Marshall on May 6, 2021
- $200 from Check ‘n Go in Hannibal on May 20, 2021
- $8,690 from Alliant Bank in Pilot Grove on June 2, 2021
- $22,027 from Alliant Bank in Boonville on June 25, 2021
According to the indictment, Stockton-Kenney brandished a firearm at employees in each of the armed robberies. The pair allegedly used restraints to hold World Finance and Check ‘n Go employees during those robberies.
Stockton-Kenney and Sumpter were also charged together in one count of business robbery related to the May 6 incident.
Stockton-Kenney is also charged with three counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Columbia Police arrested Stockton-Kenney in August on unrelated charges. Police seized a Taurus 9mm pistol from his residence. Stockton-Kenney has prior felony convictions for burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle and robbery.
The federal case is being prosecuted by many mid-Missouri law enforcement agencies, including the Boone County Sheriff's Department, Boonville Police Department, and Columbia Police Department.