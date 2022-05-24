JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man who posted Snapchat photos and videos in which he possessed various illegal firearms and controlled substances pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.
Chauncey Erin Howard, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing illegal firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
According to the plea agreement, a task force officer from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives regularly monitored Howard's Snapchat account. There, Howard regularly posted himself brandishing firearms and offering to sell controlled substances.
In July 2020, several videos showed him to be in possession of three semi-automatic handguns, approximately 24 Oxycodone pills and two 5-gallon buckets of prepackaged marijuana products from a dispensary, which Howard stated he was selling.
According to the press release, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant of Howard's residence on July 22, 2020. They found his three hand guns, marijuana and $16,201 in cash.
Under federal statutes, Howard is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years in federal prison without parole, and a maximum statutory sentence of life in federal prison without parole.
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.