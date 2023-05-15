JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and burglary Monday in connection to a 2020 home invasion in southwest Columbia that left one dead.
Fabian Goldman was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for murder and 15 years imprisonment for burglary.
The charges reference an incident that occurred on June 10, 2020.
According to prior reporting by KOMU 8 News, the incident began when Goldman and Darion J. Logan broke into a home in southwest Columbia. The homeowner, a retired FBI agent and Marine Corps veteran, shot both intruders in self defense, according to a release from the Attorney General's Office. Logan was killed.
On Monday, Goldman reached a plea deal with the attorney general and pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and second-degree murder for the death of Logan.
"The Attorney General’s Office stands ready, willing, and able to assist the counties in prosecuting violent criminals, especially when criminals target veterans or law enforcement," Attorney General Andrew Bailey said in a news release. "I’m proud of the work that my office did in this case to obtain justice for this family."
Bailey said the homeowners read a victim impact statement supporting the agreement. It can be read here.