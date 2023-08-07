BOONE COUNTY − A Columbia man charged in a 2020 fatal shooting pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday as part of a deal organized by prosecuting and defending attorneys.
Rickey Murry, 51, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm on Monday morning during a pre-trial hearing.
His plea comes three years after the shooting death of Corey Jordan, 51, on Aug. 25, 2020. Murry and Jordan were engaged in a dice game in Douglass Park and got into a disagreement over money, court documents said.
Murry's trial was slated to begin on Tuesday morning but his public defender, Derek Roe, and assistant prosecuting attorney, Risa Perkins, were able to reach the plea agreement on Thursday, Aug. 3. The agreement was kept private until the victim's family was notified.
Roe requested Judge Brouck Jacobs delay sentencing until September. Jacobs agreed to postpone Murry's sentencing to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 8.