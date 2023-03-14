A Columbia man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. This is the second time he was charged with meth trafficking.
David Lee Williams, 43, received more than 5 kilograms of meth in the mail while on bond for his first federal indictment, according to a news release. His bond in that case was revoked following his arrest in January 2022.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service had intercepted two packages addressed to Williams that each contained approximately 2.7 kilograms of meth, the news release said.
Williams used two different addresses, and on Jan. 19, 2022, Postal Inspection agents conducted a controlled delivery and executed search warrants at both residences.
He was sentenced in March 2022 to 17 years and six months in federal prison without parole.
Under federal statutes, Williams is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole.
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.
According to previous KOMU 8 coverage, law enforcement reported finding more than a pound of meth in Wiliams' home. An informant for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Williams would drive to Kansas City on weekends to get the meth, then return and distribute it.