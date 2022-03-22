JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to illegally possessing several firearms.
Fredrick Lee Mixon, Jr., 47, pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.
By pleading guilty, Mixon admitted that he was in possession of a Smith & Wesson revolver, a Winchester .22-caliber semi-automatic rifle, and a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun on Dec. 4, 2019.
Columbia police officers found those firearms in his bedroom while executing a search warrant at Mixon’s residence, according to a news release.
Officers also found an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 multi-caliber semi-automatic rifle and a STEN 9mm sub-machine gun hidden inside a barbecue grill on the rear patio of the residence. The firearms were inside a rifle bag, which also contained a partially loaded 60-round drum magazine, three partially loaded 30-round magazines, and a box of ammunition, according to a news release.
Additionally, officers said they found a loaded Romarm Drako 7.62x39mm semi-automatic pistol with a 30-round magazine in Mixon’s car.
Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Mixon has prior felony convictions for robbery and illegally possessing a firearm.
Under federal statutes, Mixon is subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole.
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of an investigation by the United States Probation Office.