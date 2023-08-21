JEFFERSON CITY − A Columbia man pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his stepfather during a plea hearing Monday.
Samuel Brotherton, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the March 20, 2022, shooting death of his stepfather, 64-year-old Rollin G. Thompson.
Police said the shooting happened after a verbal argument between the two. Afterwards, Brotherton called 911 and reported he was drunk and shot his stepfather in the chest, according to a news release from the Attorney General's office.
Brotherton's original first-degree murder charge was reduced due to plea negotiations. The agreement was reached after the Attorney General's office consulted with the victim's family and the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, according to the news release.
"As Attorney General, I want to enforce the laws as written and prosecute Missouri's most dangerous criminals," Attorney General Andrew Bailey said. "I'm proud of the work we did in partnership with the Boone County Prosecutor in this case to do just that."
The state is expected to argue for the maximum sentence of 20 years for the charge, according to the Missourian. The sentencing hearing will take place on Oct. 20.