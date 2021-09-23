COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was found guilty Wednesday for the death of his 6-month-old daughter in March 2018.
Cortavia Smith was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. Judge Jeff Harris denied Smith's request for probation.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Smith said he accidentally kicked the 6-month-old while sleeping.
Previous reporting states Smith was originally charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Charges were later upgraded to second degree murder.