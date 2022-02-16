COLUMBIA — One year after 19-year-old Jakob Cole was killed in a dispute over $40, Tyreese Orlando Perkins has been placed on a 5-year probation.
Perkins, also 19, pleaded guilty Monday to tampering with physical evidence as part of a plea deal, according to online court records.
In January, Malik Dajon Townsend, 22, was sentenced to 27 years in prison for Cole's murder.
Cole died from multiple gun shot wounds on Feb, 15, 2021, police said. According to a probable cause statement, a $40 dispute led to the murder. The statement said Cole was supposed to meet with Perkins at the crime scene for a "physical confrontation to settle their dispute."