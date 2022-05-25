COLUMBIA - A Columbia man who barricaded himself in an apartment complex and shot at officers in a standoff incident in March pleaded guilty Monday.
John Calvert, 60, received 7 years for a felony charge of drug possession, 7 years for the unlawful possession of a firearm and 120 days for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. Calvert will be given credit for time served on the misdemeanor, according to online court records.
Calvert was taken into custody March 1 when he barricaded himself inside the Oak Towers apartment complex on Garth Avenue. Columbia Police arrived on scene when Calvert fired shots at the officers. Officers did not return fire, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Additional resources, like S.W.A.T and behavioral crisis negotiators were also sent to the scene. He later surrendered to officers without incident.
Calvert remains at the Boone County Jail, where he is being held without bond.