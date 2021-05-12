COLUMBIA - A Columbia man has been sentenced after a 2018 incident where he took photos of men inside a bathroom without their consent.
According to online court records, Jacob Vanderlinde was ordered to serve 10 years for the possession of child pornography.
Additionally, the court recommended him to the 559 Sex Offender Program, which means after 90 days, a report will be sent to the judge with a recommendation from the Department of Corrections to determine if Vanderlinde should be granted probation after serving 120 days. The judge will decide whether to allow probation or to serve out the rest of the 10 years. if granted, the 10-year sentence is still in effect while on probation.
His sentencing came after he pleaded guilty on April 23, over three years after his initial arrest. Prosecutors originally filed a charge of invasion of privacy.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, University of Missouri Police arrested Vanderlinde in March 2018 after he used a cell phone to take photos in Ellis Library bathrooms. Police found two separate photos of men in a stall, in which they were unaware the photos were being taken.
Court documents said he admitted to police he took photos of males without their knowledge in the second floor bathroom. He told police he had done it several times over the previous six months.
He was then charged on March 29, 2018 with possession of child pornography after MUPD reported finding other underage pornographic images, including videos, on his phone. Court documents said the children in the photos ranged in age from infant to six years old.
Vanderlinde was 21 at the time of his arrest.