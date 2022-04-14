MILLER COUNTY − A Columbia man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday following an August 2020 fentanyl overdose investigation in Miller County.

Willliam Crooks was sentenced to 15 years in prison for first-degree involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance. The judge imposed a 10-year sentence for the manslaughter charge and a 5-year sentence for the drug charge, and the sentences will run consecutively. 

Crooks had pleaded guilty to both charges in February. 

According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, officers responded to a residence in Olean and found a woman who appeared to have died from a drug overdose.

An autopsy revealed she died due to fentanyl intoxication, and an investigation later revealed that Crooks supplied a medicine capsule with fentanyl inside of it. 

Crooks admitted that after she died, he called her grandmother and admitted to her that he brought her fentanyl. 

