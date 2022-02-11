JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man was sentenced in federal court on Friday for methamphetamine trafficking after he received a large package of methamphetamine shipped from California to distribute locally, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
Ryan Patton Tullous, 39, was sentenced to 10 years and 11 months in federal prison without parole. Tullous pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in September 2021.
According to a news release, officers intercepted a package from California that had been shipped to the residence shared by Tullous and co-defendant Cassiopeia Marie Blaise in April 2019.
The package contained approximately 5.6 pounds of methamphetamine in five individual packages that weighed approximately one pound (453 grams) each, for a total of 2.209 kilograms of methamphetamine.
According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Tullous admitted that he ordered the package and paid $12,000 for the methamphetamine.
Officers at the time also found 12 firearms in various areas of the residence.
His co-defendent, Blaise, pleaded guilty to to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute in August 2021. Blaise is still awaiting sentencing.