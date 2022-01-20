JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man was sentenced in federal court Thursday after attempting to meet a 14-year-old girl for illegal sexual activity.
A law enforcement officer posed online as a 14-year-old girl.
Darren Wade Lasley, 33, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole. On Aug. 18, Lasley was found guilty at trial of attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.
On June 14, 2017, Lasley responded to an online classified advertisement on Craigslist, which was placed as part of an undercover operation by a detective in the Boone County Sheriff’s Department Cyber Crimes Task Force posing as a 14-year-old girl.
In a series of emails over the course of the next several days, Lasley described his plans for a sexual encounter with the decoy. He proposed visiting her residence while her mother was at work or out of town, according to a news release.
On June 21, 2017, Lasley asked in an email if the decoy could sneak out of her house to meet him, the news release said. He was arrested when he arrived at the arranged location.