BOONE COUNTY − A Columbia man was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week for his role in a April 2022 shooting.
Marquez Elam, 21, was sentenced to seven years for second-degree assault and three years for shooting a firearm from a vehicle. He was given 504 days of credit for time already served, according to online records.
The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Orchard Lane on April 9. One person was left with critical injuries due to a gunshot to her right side, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Witnesses told police that they saw Elam shoot toward multiple people while inside an SUV, court documents said. It also noted video footage from a nearby home placed Elam at the scene.
Elam will serve his sentence in the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center.