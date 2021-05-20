COLUMBIA — A Columbia man was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to first degree involuntary manslaughter for his role in the death of a 19-year-old.
Aaron Harris was sentenced Thursday for the death E'Quan Spain, who was shot and killed in September of 2019.
Columbia Police and U.S. Marshals arrested Harris, aka "Pooh Bear" in October 2019, in connection to the homicide. Prosecutors charged Harris on the charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
Prosecutors also charged 28-year-old Michael Anderson III in connection with the shooting. Police arrested Anderson less than a week after the shooting. Anderson died in prison in February of 2020 while being held at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri.
Police said Harris and Anderson were in a car with Spain early in the morning on Sept. 14 when Spain was fatally shot. Court documents filed in the case against Anderson, who is also charged with murder, said the group was firing from their vehicle at another vehicle, and Spain was hit by one of Anderson's shots. Harris was reportedly driving the vehicle at the time.