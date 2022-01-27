COLUMBIA − A Columbia man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday for illegally possessing a firearm.
Jeremiah Ezekiel Brown, 37, received the maximum statutory penalty and will serve the time without parole. Brown was found guilty in September 2021 of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to a news release, Brown was arrested by a Columbia Police detective in November 2020. The detective searched Brown and found a loaded Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun in his waistband.
The news release said the detective also found 37 grams of marijuana, 10 packages of marijuana edibles, 14 doses of LSD, half a gram of cocaine and two Alprazolam bars in a backpack in Brown's car. An empty Glock extended magazine and brass knuckles were also found in the car, the news release said.
Brown has been previously convicted of possession of stolen things, possession of a controlled substance, robbery, receiving stolen property and attempted delivery of a controlled substance into a prison. Federal law states it's illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of a firearm.