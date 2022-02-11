JEFFERSON CITY- A Columbia man was sentenced in federal court Friday for possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
Joseph Lynn Clark, 63, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole. Clark pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography in October 2021.
Clark, who has a prior state conviction for possessing child pornography, admitted that he uploaded child pornography to his Google account.
According to the U.S. Attorney's office, a detective with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department Cyber Crimes Task Force received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The center said 92 files that appeared to be child pornography were uploaded to Clark’s Google Photos account in October 2020.
Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Clark’s residence and Clark was arrested in January 2021.
Officers seized Clark’s iPhones, laptop computer, iPad and electronic storage devices.