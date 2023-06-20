JEFFERSON CITY − A Columbia man was sentenced in federal court Monday for fentanyl trafficking.
Warren Andre Washington, 30, received 11 years in federal prison without parole after pleading guilty in November 2022 to one count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
The investigation began after Boone County sheriff’s deputies were involved in a chase with a stolen vehicle in April 2021. The pursuit was terminated, but was later reinstated after police located the vehicle and video footage of Washington driving it near a Walmart.
Washington was placed under surveillance, and police caught him in two drug transactions in the days following the chase, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
After his arrest, police found Oxycodone tablets, $4,442 in cash and a clear baggie that contained 47.2 grams of fentanyl in Washington's possession, according to the release.
Three firearms were also in his possession at his residence. One was stolen, two others were found to be connected with prior shootings, the release said.
Washington has prior federal felony convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of distributing crack cocaine.