JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man was sentenced on Tuesday to 12 years in federal prison without parole after officials say he tried to buy a chemical weapon on the dark web.
Jason William Siesser, 46, of Columbia pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to acquire a chemical weapon and one count of aggravated identity theft in August.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Missouri, Siesser admitted to trying to buy the a chemical weapon at least twice in 2018. They say the first time was in July 2018, when he ordered two 10ml units of the chemical weapon. Officials said Siesser told the seller "I plan to use it soon after I receive it."
They say after the seller didn't ship the weapon, he made another order of three 10ml units about a month later, paying the equivalent of about $150 in Bitcoin. Officials say that was enough to kill approximately 300 people. On both occasions, officials say he used a shipping address in the name of a juvenile without authorization.
Officials say a controlled delivery of a package containing an inert substance was made to his home at the end of August, 2018. They say he signed for the package and brought it inside.
Officials say law enforcement then executed a search warrant at his home. They say they found the inert substance on a shelf in the garage, along with boxes with cadmium arsenide- a potentially deadly substance- along with cadmium metal and hydrochloric acid.
Officials say they also found writings that showed Siesser's "heartache, anger and resentment" after a breakup, and "a desire for the person who caused the heartache to die."