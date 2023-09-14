BOONE COUNTY − A Columbia man was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to child molestation.
Marvin Ross Shipman was sentenced to 15 years in state prison, according to online records. He pleaded guilty to one felony charge of child molestation as part of a plea agreement.
Shipman previously had pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree sodomy involving a victim younger than 12 and possession of child pornography, according to previous reporting by the Missourian.
As part of the plea agreement, Shipman must register as a sex offender and is subject to lifetime supervision, court documents said.
A victim, who was 9 or 10 at the time, confided in her school counselor in February 2021 about the alleged abuse, according to previous reporting. Shipman also reportedly admitted having child pornography on his cell phone.