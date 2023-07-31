COLUMBIA − A Columbia man was sentenced Friday to over two decades in prison in connection to a July 2020 murder of a Sturgeon man.
Marlin Cortez Johnson, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 22 years and 180 days in the Missouri Department of Corrections, according to online records. He was given credit of over 1,000 days for time already served.
Columbia police arrested Johnson for the murder of Joseph Hecht, 38. The shooting happened on July 25, 2020 in the area of Eighth and Locust Streets in downtown Columbia.
Police arrived on scene and found Hecht had already been transported to the hospital, where he died a day later, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Surveillance footage placed Johnson and another suspect, Kesan Tyree McNeal, at the scene. Court documents said there seemed to be a "brief conversation" between the suspects and victim prior to the shooting, but didn't say what that conversation was about.
McNeal is charged with hindering prosecution of a felony. A hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 21 in his case.