BOONE COUNTY − A Columbia man was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to child molestation and statutory sodomy in two different cases.
On Wednesday, a Randolph County judge sentenced Marvin Ross Shipman to 30 years in state prison without the possibility for parole for the sodomy charge, according to online records. He was given credit for 825 days already served.
A Boone County judge sentenced Shipman to 15 years for the molestation charge on Monday. The sentences will run concurrently.
Shipman pleaded guilty to one felony charge of child molestation as part of a plea agreement, and one count of statutory sodomy in the first degree.
Shipman previously had pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree sodomy involving a victim younger than 12 and possession of child pornography in Boone County, according to previous reporting by the Missourian.
As part of the plea agreement, Shipman must register as a sex offender and is subject to lifetime supervision, court documents said.
In the Boone County case, a victim, who was 9 or 10 at the time, confided in her school counselor in February 2021 about the alleged abuse, according to previous reporting. Shipman also reportedly admitted having child pornography on his cell phone.