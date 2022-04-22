COLUMBIA - A Columbia man who was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.
David Myers was sentenced Friday to 30 years for the second-degree murder charge, and he will also serve another 10 years for armed criminal action. Those sentences will run consecutively.
Myers was arrested in June 2020 after Anthony Lockwood was found unresponsive on the roadways of north Columbia. Lockwood was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A jury found Myers guilty of Lockwood's death in March.
According to court documents, a witness said they saw Myers hitting Lockwood with a stick. The two were fighting before the incident, the witness told Boone County Sheriff's deputies.