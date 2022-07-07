COLUMBIA - A Columbia man accused of shooting at officers in January 2021 pleaded guilty to first-degree assault Tuesday.
Anthony Stapleton, 19, was sentenced to 8 years in prison, and he will be given credit for time served.
The Columbia Police Department initially arrested Stapleton after a K-9 track on Jan. 21, 2021.
Officials say a suspicious vehicle fled and crashed at the intersection of Ash Street and Orr Street. Suspects then fired shots in their direction and fled on foot, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. Chief Geoff Jones at the time said officers were "lucky that nobody was killed."
Stapleton was booked in the Boone County Jail on charges of first-degree assault, stealing a firearm, tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action.
Shell casings and damage to a police car were also reported by authorities. Officials did not report any injuries at the time.
Two juveniles were also detained in the incident.