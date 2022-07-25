Columbia - Columbia resident Todd Nesbitt Jr. was involved in a November 14th shooting outside Vibez Lounge in downtown Columbia that left five people injured and one man dead.
Monday afternoon, Nesbitt appeared, via zoom, in front of Judge Kevin Crane. Family members were also in attendance to witness Nesbitt's sentencing of four years in prison.
According to previous reporting by the Missourian, Nesbitt pleaded guilty to a felony of resisting arrest back in June. Nesbitt reportedly leapt from his window on the third floor when police arrived to detain him.
Other charges against Nesbitt, including first-degree assault and armed criminal action, were dropped this Monday.
Nesbitt's lawyers argued that he should receive five years of probation with no time served because he had no prior felony convictions and strong familial support.
The prosecution noted that they had strong evidence to convict Nesbitt on other charges, but they could not get a key witness to cooperate, so they dropped those other charges.
The other man, Quillian Jacob, involved in the shooting, was fatally shot by police the morning of the shooting.