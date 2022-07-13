BOONE COUNTY - A Columbia man has serious injuries from a crash after falling asleep while driving on Tuesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol said the incident happened on eastbound Highway 22, just east of Sappington Road at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.
MSHP said 44-year-old Terry Reno fell asleep while driving and crossed the center line of the road.
Officials said the driver of a semi-truck swerved off the right side of the road to avoid a collision with Reno.
MSHP said Reno then hit the left side of the other vehicle and was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries.