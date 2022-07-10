COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was seriously injured in a crash after being thrown off of his motorcycle Saturday morning.
According to a highway patrol crash report, at 11:55 a.m, Stephen Biddle, 55, was traveling north on Route MM, approximately 0.25 mile north of Basnet Road.
The report said Biddle was ejected from his YAMAHA XVS 1100 when he attempted to make a turn, causing him to travel off the right side of the road and getting thrown off of his motorcycle.
EMS transported Biddle to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.
According to the report, Biddle was wearing a helmet. His motorcycle was totaled in the crash.