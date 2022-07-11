BOONE COUNTY - A Columbia man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash just before noon Saturday in Boone County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 55-year-old Stephen M. Biddle was driving a 2004 Yamaha XVS 1100 on Route MM a quarter mile north of Basnet Road when he failed to navigate a curve.
He then went off the right side of the road and was thrown from his motorcycle.
Biddle was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries. The report states Biddle was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.