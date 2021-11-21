COLUMBIA - The subtle sound of bells rang down Hitt Street in Columbia all weekend. Sean Spence spent thirty four hours over the weekend ringing the Salvation Army bell in an effort to raise over five thousand dollars to go toward those in poverty.
"It is a crazy nutty thing to do. My wife is mad, my mom is mad. We wanted to do this, just because we knew it would be surprising," Spence, Salvation Army of Mid-Missouri Community Relations Director said.
Spence has worked in nonprofits for years, doing challenges to raise money and awareness for various causes, but he said this weekend became his biggest challenge yet.
"It would be shocking, it would be unexpected, it would be something that would be different to draw attention to an issue that is so important, but that we don't always think about," Spence said.
According to the United States Census Bureau, in 2020 there were about 37.2 million people in poverty, 3.3 million more than in 2019. Spence said though he's raising money during the holiday season, poverty affected people year round.
"People are living and dying in poverty, because they're not getting the help they need," Spence said. "There's so many people, there's so many children that are going without food that are going without warm clothes, we're heading into cold weather. Then hopefully we can help that carry through to the rest of the year."
During the thirty four hours, Spence got fifteen minute breaks every hour, but his goal was to not eat or drink anything so nothing could disturb the process. He set up a space heater for when the temperatures grew colder into the night, and he had people join him throughout his time.
"It's really special that we can all come together, meet new people, cause we're all volunteering every hour and come together to help the people who really need it this Christmas season," volunteer Amanda Lewis said.
Spence had several people join him overnight. He said the crowds in downtown Columbia after Mizzou's win helped him the most. In his last six hours he had three people around him helping him stay focused and awake. Despite the lack of sleep, Spence said he felt great.
"I've spent this entire time talking to people making a difference in this community," Spence said. "People that we know, people that we don't know, people who care about poverty and who care about solving poverty and who want to take their time to spend time on that issue."
Though the volunteers were there for a shorter amount of time than Spence, they said they appreciated getting to connect with the Columbia community.
"I've personally had a lot of conversations with people who've been in poverty, so it's kind of a soft spot for me cause I want to help people who've been in those situations," volunteer Melissa Gomes said.
Spence hopes to raise at least $5,000 over the thirty four hours.
"This is a wonderful cause and from what I understand the donations are really coming in," volunteer Richard King said. "It's that time of year when we all need to hang out and I'm happy to be here."
He will finish bell ringing at 6 p.m. on Sunday. He said afterward he plans to eat a pizza and go to sleep.