COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car following his own single car rollover crash on Old Highway 63 Thursday night.
The 43-year-old, whose name is being withheld until next of kin is notified, was driving near the 2000 block of Old Highway 63 when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled into a ditch, according to a news release from Columbia Police.
The man made his way back to the road but then was struck by another vehicle that was traveling northbound on Old Highway 63, the release said. He was taken to a nearby hospital for his serious injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle, 24-year-old Atosha Kisabo, was not injured.
Columbia Police are investigating the incident. This story will be updated when more information is released.