CALLAWAY COUNTY − A Columbia man wanted on federal charges was arrested in Callaway County Monday following a pursuit.
According to a Facebook post from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, Ryan Ellingboe, 47, was taken into custody around 10:19 p.m. Ellingboe had a federal drug warrant issued by the United States Marshals Service.
After a deputy noticed a vehicle associated with Ellingboe, he led Callaway County deputies on a vehicle pursuit, the post said.
He fled on Old Highway 40, drove over a median onto westbound Interstate 70 and eventually exited onto State Road DD and continued on County Road 269, the sheriff's office said. Ellingboe ultimately stopped his vehicle and was then taken into custody.
Ellingboe has been charged with resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked/suspended license.
He's being held in the Callaway County Jail without bond.