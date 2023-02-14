COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia is now accepting feedback on proposed regulations for short-term rentals, like Airbnb and VRBO.
The city's Planning and Zoning Commission prepared draft regulatory standards that would establish permitted locations and define other regulatory criteria/standards required to be met for a property owner or tenant to legally license a unit or portion of a unit as a short-term rental.
The proposal was originally presented to the city council in November of 2019.
"The project began roughly a year and a half ago as a restart to a project that initially began in late 2018 and was initially presented to city council at the end of 2019," Patrick Zenner, development services manager for the city of Columbia, said. "At that time, the city council held a series of introductory public hearings."
When the pandemic hit in 2020, the proposal was tabled to this year.
"So that's where we begin the process that we're asking now for - the public to comment on both our BeHeard app that is available from the city's main website, como.gov, or through direct commentary at como.gov, which comes directly to the Planning and Zoning Division of Community Development."
The public is encouraged to share feedback and complete the online survey, which is open until March 24.
"We are going to be assembling comments over the next 45 days," Zenner said. "We then will do some analysis internally with the comments that have been received to try to categorize those comments into buckets of general issues."
After analyzing public feedback, city council will then provide additional feedback to the Planning and Zoning Commission at a future work session.
"We need to, as an organization, figure out how do we capture the benefits, the ability to market the city of Columbia and expose ourselves to other individuals based on all the things that we do, which is good for us as a community," Zenner said.
The ordinance is accessible through the BeHeard app on the city's website.
Zenner said the regulations would provide protections for neighborhood stability, safety and livability.
"So the ordinance includes provisions that will allow property owners to utilize their homes for a specified period of time in a calendar year," Zenner said.
Additionally, this ordinance would allow rental owners to authorize their tenant to rent out the property if they meet criteria of the ordinance. The tenants would also benefit from the income stream.
"That was done specifically to try to help with preserving affordable housing within the city, which is obviously a critical issue that we're dealing with, versus individuals taking a path of investment ownership and pulling properties off of the market that could potentially otherwise be occupied as a rental and or an affordable housing unit," Zenner said.