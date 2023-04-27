Columbia may soon welcome a new RV park

COLUMBIA – A new RV park could be rolling into Columbia soon.
Columbia City Council voted last week to approve a conditional use permit for property located at 4150 Paris Road. Additionally, the property needed to undergo rezoning from agriculture (District A) to mixed-use corridor (District M-C).
SAP Holdings, LLC was the recipient of the permit. According to the city of Columbia, the next phase of the project is in SAP Holdings' hands.
“An RV park may be located at that interchange, but it is left to the developer to determine when to pull the trigger on it,” Patrick Zenner, development services manager for Columbia Community Development, said. “The process that is playing out here is that the applicant now – it’s in their court – to determine what to do with the project.”
Zenner said the development of a new RV park will give visitors easy access to everything that Columbia has to offer.
“For folks coming here for our events – Art in the Park, Roots N Blues – this [RV park] will be another location right there, closer to the city, so you could go back into downtown in 5 to 10 minutes,” Zenner said.
Como Smoke & Fire is located adjacent to the planned development site. The restaurant is approaching 10 years of business in its current location.
“They’re going to need a place to eat, and we’re going to be the closest place for them,” general manager Matt Hawkins said. “They’ll be able to hopefully walk up the road.”
Hawkins said that a neighboring RV park could be beneficial to their restaurant business but will serve the greater Columbia community.
“It’s just another place for people coming into town … football games, concerts, stuff like that. It’s just another place for them to stay, so I’m happy that it’s coming in,” Hawkins said. “Columbia needs more spaces for RVs. [Cottonwoods] is always full, the other place is pretty much full all the time, and so it’s not going to do anything but benefit Columbia.”
Zenner said the location is part of the benefit.
“It’s actually quite a serene property to be on. People may find this as a very attractive location,” Zenner said. “It’s intended to be a fully transient-sited RV park … where people come in, spend a night or two, and then move on.”
The site at 4150 Paris Road would be Columbia’s third RV park.
KOMU 8 reached out to SAP Holdings for more information on the development and did not hear back.