COLUMBIA - Mayor Brian Treece will hold a community briefing Friday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Council Chambers at City Hall.
"COVID-19 has changed the way we live, work, learn and play," said Mayor Treece. "As Columbia continues to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, City leaders, community members and partners have an opportunity to make generational investments in mental health, public safety and technology that gives everyone the opportunity to thrive."
A news release from the city did not give specifics on the briefing.
Members of the public are invited to attend. KOMU 8 will also stream the briefing on KOMU.com and the KOMU 8 News app.
Social distancing measures will be in place at the briefing. Masks are required in all city buildings.