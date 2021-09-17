COLUMBIA - Columbia Mayor Brian Treece announced he will not run for reelection next April during a community briefing Friday.
Mayor Treece is in his second term as Columbia's mayor. He said he will continue to work for the next six months on continuing what he started.
Mayor Brian Treece announces he will not be on the ballot for mayor next year. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/WEUT98vLlO— Sam Olsen (@samolsen00) September 17, 2021
He mentioned the challenges of being mayor during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said he wanted to announce his decision now so candidates and the community have the information they need.
"I have enjoyed every moment of being your mayor," Treece said during the community briefing.
Mayor Brian Treece says the last 18 months have been tough and thinks it’s time to step aside.“There’s no playbook for a pandemic. That takes its toll.” @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/crx4ujsHpB— Sam Olsen (@samolsen00) September 17, 2021
"Filing opens in about 5 weeks," Treece said. "I wanted to give the next mayor the opportunity to organize their vision, to organize their campaign."
The announcement comes as City Manager John Glascock is set to retire in January.
Treece defeated Skip Walther by 773 votes to become Columbia's third mayor in over 20 years, in April 2016. At the time of swearing in, Treece called himself a "fiscal conservative." He said his platforms included "working to strengthen and protect neighborhoods, improve the city's infrastructure and public safety structures and ensure the transparent and responsible use of tax-payer dollars."
He was reelected in 2019 after mayoral candidate Chris Kelly conceded. At the time when Kelly conceded, Treece led by over 3,000 votes.
Before Treece took the role in 2016, he served as chairman of he first Downtown Columbia Leadership Council. From 2008 to 2013, he served as chairman of the city of Columbia's Historic Preservation Commission.
This story is breaking and will be updated.