COLUMBIA - Columbia mayor Barbara Buffaloe has been selected as one of 40 local leaders invited to participate in the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.
On Tuesday, the Bloomberg Philanthropies announced its seventh class of mayors to the program, which equips city leaders with tools and expertise to expand their problem-solving capacity, strengthens their city halls, and improves outcomes for residents, according to a news release.
According to Bloomberg Philanthropies, the initiative brings together Harvard faculty, staff and students, alongside experts from its global network, to work with the mayors and their senior officials over the course of one year.
Mayors from 27 U.S. cities and 13 international cities will come together in New York City for a four-day immersive classroom experience in August.
Since its launch in 2017, 275 mayors and over 470 senior city leaders have participated in the initiative.
Overland Park, Kansas, Mayor Curt Skoog will join Buffaloe in the program. The full list of participating mayors can be found here.